Storm-Hit Kiwi Youth Build Skills Through $315,000 Programme

More than 400 young New Zealanders living in communities affected by severe weather have taken part in practical development programmes designed to rebuild confidence, strengthen employment skills and help them reconnect with education after storms disrupted homes, schools and everyday community life.

The Government provided $315,000 to six local organisations across Northland, Hauraki, Thames-Coromandel, Whitianga, Ruapehu, Northern Whanganui, Lower Hutt and Nelson-Tasman, allowing each group to shape its programme around the challenges young people were facing in their own region.

Practical Training Creates New Paths After Severe Weather

Youth Minister James Meager said serious storms over the past year had created hardship and disruption across several regions, with young people particularly vulnerable when the places and routines they depend on are affected by damaging weather.

Participants have gained hands-on experience in forest restoration, managing the effects of severe weather and outdoor survival, while training in first aid, health and safety, chainsaw operation and other employment-focused areas has helped them develop abilities that can be carried into future jobs.

The programmes have also given young people opportunities to contribute directly to recovering communities, turning practical training into work that supports local environments and the people around them.

Six Community Organisations Share $315,000 Investment

Ngātiwai Trust Board received the largest allocation at $80,000 for work in Northland, while Te Awanui a Rua Charitable Trust and Ignite Sport Trust each received $60,000 for programmes covering Ruapehu and Northern Whanganui, and Lower Hutt respectively.

Ngāti Maru Ki Hauraki Incorporated received $45,000 for Hauraki and Thames-Coromandel, Whitianga Community Services was allocated $45,000 for its local programme, and Whenua Iti Trust received $25,000 to support young people across Nelson and Tasman.

Working through organisations already connected with their communities has allowed the programmes to combine practical learning with local knowledge, giving participants activities that reflect the challenges their regions have experienced.

Support Goes Beyond Employment and Outdoor Skills

The programmes have created safe, youth-focused spaces where participants can spend time with youth workers and talk through the emotional effects of storms that, for some families, caused major and life-changing disruption.

Meager said International Youth Day provides an opportunity to recognise the perseverance young people have shown while helping their communities recover, particularly those who have balanced their own experiences of severe weather with efforts to support others.

The investment is intended to help young people regain their footing while building skills that can support education, employment and future opportunities, giving participants practical experience alongside personal support as their communities continue recovering.