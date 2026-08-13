German Police Probe Possible Explosive on Railway

German authorities are investigating a suspected explosive device found on railway tracks in Treuchtlingen, southern Germany. In response, the area has been secured and residents advised to avoid it. The investigation follows heightened alertness after a recent drone attack attempt at Leipzig airport, involving an explosive-laden drone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 15:23 IST
German Police Probe Possible Explosive on Railway
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  • Country:
  • Germany

German police have launched an investigation into a possible explosive device discovered on rail tracks in Treuchtlingen, a town situated in southern Germany.

Experts are currently scrutinizing the object through X-ray images as authorities urge the public to avoid the cordoned-off area. The precaution comes after a recent incident at Leipzig airport where a drone, packed with explosives, was found near the runway.

Security measures have been heightened across Germany following this attempted attack, contributing to the cautious response to the potentially dangerous object in Treuchtlingen.

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