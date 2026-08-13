German Police Probe Possible Explosive on Railway

German police have launched an investigation into a possible explosive device discovered on rail tracks in Treuchtlingen, a town situated in southern Germany.

Experts are currently scrutinizing the object through X-ray images as authorities urge the public to avoid the cordoned-off area. The precaution comes after a recent incident at Leipzig airport where a drone, packed with explosives, was found near the runway.

Security measures have been heightened across Germany following this attempted attack, contributing to the cautious response to the potentially dangerous object in Treuchtlingen.