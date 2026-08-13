Guilty Plea Expected in High-Profile UnitedHealthcare CEO Shooting Case

Luigi Mangione, the man accused of shooting a health insurance executive on a Manhattan sidewalk, is anticipated to plead guilty in a federal case related to stalking, as reported by the New York Times on Thursday. This decision aims to avert a high-profile trial.

The case centers on the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, a crime that resonated with public outrage against health insurance practices. Mangione faces additional murder charges from New York state prosecutors, and a federal judge would need to accept his guilty plea.

A recent legal surprise saw the U.S. District Judge dismiss murder and weapons charges on technical grounds. This removed the death penalty possibility, but Mangione still risks life imprisonment on stalking charges. Meanwhile, he has pleaded not guilty to state charges, with a trial impending in Manhattan.