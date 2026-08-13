Judge Dismisses Trump Administration's Harvard Lawsuit

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit by the Trump administration against Harvard University. The lawsuit claimed Harvard failed to protect Jewish and Israeli students from harassment. Judge Richard Stearns ruled that the lawsuit did not plausibly show a violation of federal civil rights law on campus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 21:08 IST
Judge Dismisses Trump Administration's Harvard Lawsuit
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  • United States

A federal judge in Boston has thrown out a lawsuit brought by the administration of former President Donald Trump, which accused Harvard University of neglect in protecting Jewish and Israeli students from harassment.

The lawsuit, which was filed in March, argued that Harvard had violated federal civil rights laws. However, U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns said there was no convincing evidence of any ongoing violations on Harvard's campus.

The ruling marks a significant legal decision as it underscores the evidentiary standards required in civil rights lawsuits and highlights the complexities of campus-related harassment cases.

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