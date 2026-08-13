Judge Dismisses Trump Administration's Harvard Lawsuit

A federal judge in Boston has thrown out a lawsuit brought by the administration of former President Donald Trump, which accused Harvard University of neglect in protecting Jewish and Israeli students from harassment.

The lawsuit, which was filed in March, argued that Harvard had violated federal civil rights laws. However, U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns said there was no convincing evidence of any ongoing violations on Harvard's campus.

The ruling marks a significant legal decision as it underscores the evidentiary standards required in civil rights lawsuits and highlights the complexities of campus-related harassment cases.