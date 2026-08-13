Judge Dismisses Trump's Harvard Lawsuit over Alleged Discrimination

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Trump administration against Harvard University, which alleged discrimination against Jewish and Israeli students. The judge declared the evidence insufficient to prove ongoing violations of civil rights on campus under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 21:36 IST
Judge Dismisses Trump's Harvard Lawsuit over Alleged Discrimination
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A federal judge has ruled against a lawsuit filed by the Trump administration, which accused Harvard University of failing to protect Jewish and Israeli students from harassment. The lawsuit, lodged in March, argued that Harvard violated federal civil rights law, but U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns in Boston found the claims unsubstantiated.

The case centered around incidents during protests over Israel's war in Gaza during the 2023/24 school year, with few subsequent allegations made in March 2025. Judge Stearns considered these too isolated to support claims of continuous civil rights violations. The judge also noted that the lawsuit failed to show Harvard's non-compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

The 1964 Act prohibits racial, color, and national origin discrimination in federally funded programs. Both the White House and Harvard University have yet to issue statements in response to the ruling, leaving the matter at a standstill.

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