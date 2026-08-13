Defense Secretary Denies Misrepresentation of Carrier Conditions

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth addressed concerns about the reported poor living conditions aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, labeling them as misrepresented.

Hegseth emphasized the continual commitment to equip every ship, captain, and crew with necessary resources at all times. He highlighted the challenges faced during deployments, which can vary in length.

The Secretary expressed profound respect for the sailors enduring harsh conditions with limited port calls, praising their resilience and dedication during a press briefing in Panama.