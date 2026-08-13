Defense Secretary Denies Misrepresentation of Carrier Conditions

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth refuted reports on the poor conditions aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, emphasizing the commitment to equip every vessel and the respect for sailors coping with challenging deployments. Amidst conditions with fewer port calls, their efforts on high seas are commendable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 21:08 IST
Defense Secretary Denies Misrepresentation of Carrier Conditions
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  • United States

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth addressed concerns about the reported poor living conditions aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, labeling them as misrepresented.

Hegseth emphasized the continual commitment to equip every ship, captain, and crew with necessary resources at all times. He highlighted the challenges faced during deployments, which can vary in length.

The Secretary expressed profound respect for the sailors enduring harsh conditions with limited port calls, praising their resilience and dedication during a press briefing in Panama.

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