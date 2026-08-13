U.S. Navy's Strategic Blockade on Iranian Ports: A Persistent Power Play

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed on Thursday the United States military's ability to uphold a blockade on Iranian ports for an indefinite period.

"Indefinitely the United States Navy can maintain a blockade like that because we'll rotate ships in and out, as we have, and we'll continue to," Hegseth told reporters.

The decision highlights the strategic capability of the U.S. Navy, ensuring pressure on Iranian trade routes through a sustained military presence.