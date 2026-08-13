Strategic Alliance: Strengthening Defense Ties Between Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan

Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan have joined forces under a new military pact aimed at bolstering their defense ties. The agreement, known as the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, was announced by Turkey's defense ministry on Thursday and marks a significant step towards regional stability.

This agreement includes provisions for joint military exercises across land, sea, and air, with a focus on advancing defense industry cooperation. The plan involves high-level coordination between Defense Ministers and Chiefs of General Staff from the three nations, establishing more sustainable defense and security frameworks.

Turkey, possessing NATO's second-largest army, sees this partnership with nuclear-armed Pakistan and major oil exporter Saudi Arabia as a strategic expansion that does not replace existing alliances. The initiative opens doors for further regional collaborations and highlights advanced developments in unmanned systems and artificial intelligence.