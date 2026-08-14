Foxton Solar Farm Wins Fast-Track Approval for 220 MW Project

A major solar farm planned near Foxton has secured Fast-track approval, clearing the way for another large renewable electricity project as New Zealand prepares for rising power demand and seeks to strengthen the reliability of its energy system.

The Genesis Energy development is the 32nd project approved through the Fast-track process and the eighth renewable energy project to receive approval. Genesis Energy lodged its application in February 2026, with the decision taking about three and a half months from the appointment of an independent expert panel.

Solar farm could power around 47,000 homes

The proposed solar farm will have a capacity of 220 megawatts peak and is expected to produce about 345 gigawatt-hours of renewable electricity each year. According to Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop, that amount of electricity would be sufficient to power approximately 47,000 homes annually.

The project adds to a growing pipeline of renewable generation moving through the Fast-track system. Renewable energy projects approved through the process are expected to provide more than 990 megawatts of additional generation capacity, representing over five per cent of New Zealand's existing electricity generation capacity and enough electricity to power about 322,000 households each year.

Bishop said dependable renewable electricity generation is important for supporting both economic growth and regional resilience, particularly as greater electrification places additional pressure on the country's power system.

Construction expected to create around 100 jobs

The Foxton development is also expected to provide an economic boost to the surrounding region during its construction phase, creating around 100 jobs while generating further activity for local businesses and suppliers connected to the project.

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones described the solar farm as a major investment for the region, saying it would contribute both directly and indirectly to the local economy. The development is also expected to support New Zealand's shift towards an electricity system with greater renewable generation and enough capacity to meet future needs.

Large-scale solar developments have become an increasingly important part of the renewable energy mix, providing another source of generation alongside New Zealand's established hydro, geothermal and wind resources.

More renewable generation needed as electricity demand rises

Energy Minister Simeon Brown said the Government wants New Zealanders to have access to abundant, affordable and reliable electricity, with demand expected to rise considerably as households and businesses use electricity for a wider range of transport, industrial and everyday activities.

The Foxton project will contribute towards the Government's goal of doubling renewable electricity generation by 2050. Renewables accounted for a record 96.5 per cent of New Zealand's electricity generation during the final three months of last year, yet additional generation capacity will be needed as electricity consumption grows.

The Government sees faster consenting as one way of encouraging investment and bringing new generation projects into the electricity system sooner. With the Foxton solar farm now approved, the project adds another 220 MWp to the renewable developments progressing through the Fast-track pathway while bringing investment and construction employment to the region.