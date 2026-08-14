Meta Under Siege: Legal Showdown Over Youth Safety and Privacy

Meta faces a lawsuit from 29 state attorneys general, claiming its platforms misled users, especially the young, causing harm. Allegations involve user safety misrepresentation and unauthorized data collection. Meta contests these claims, arguing they are unfounded. The trial commences amid demands for significant app changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 11:50 IST
Meta Under Siege: Legal Showdown Over Youth Safety and Privacy
Meta logo (Photo/X/@Meta). Image Credit: ANI

In a major legal confrontation, technology giant Meta is confronting allegations from a coalition of 29 state attorneys general. The accusations target the company's alleged misleading practices regarding user safety on its social media platforms and the purported harm caused to young users.

During the trial proceedings, Meta has refuted these claims, labeling them as 'unsubstantiated.' The legal case, unfolding in the Northern District of California, sees four key states—California, Colorado, New Jersey, and Kentucky—championing the federal court trial in Oakland.

The lawsuit's core argument centers on accusations that Meta leveraged influential technologies to captivate and retain young users through mechanisms like push notifications and infinite scrolling. According to ABC News, Meta has dismissed the financial demands of the state attorneys general. 'The State AGs may call this a landmark case, but their limited claims are unsubstantiated and their financial demands are vastly disproportionate,' a Meta spokesperson stated.

Further accusations claim Meta violated federal privacy laws by collecting personal data from young users without parental consent. The lawsuit advocates for mandatory modifications to Meta’s applications for users under 18, including removing features like infinite scrolling and video auto-play. As the seven-week trial begins, potential testimonies from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Instagram head Adam Mosseri loom large.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta voiced his commitment to safeguarding children, suggesting Meta's platforms were perilous for young users and misleading to the public. In a preceding judicial decision, a New Mexico judge ordered Meta to pay USD 567 million—a decision Meta plans to appeal. The legal proceedings are intensifying the spotlight on Meta's practices regarding online safety and privacy for its youngest users.

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