South Korea's Constitutional Shakeup: Lee Jae Myung Advocates Presidential Reform

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung supports altering the presidency to a four-year term, allowing re-election while transferring some powers to parliament. Lee’s position echoes his 2022 campaign for rebalancing power and enhancing local autonomy. Any changes require parliamentary agreement, aiming to reduce concentrated power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 16:24 IST
South Korea's Constitutional Shakeup: Lee Jae Myung Advocates Presidential Reform
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  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a significant political development, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung announced on Friday his support for modifying the nation’s presidency to a four-year term system that permits re-election, alongside a power transfer to parliament.

Lee, expressing his consistent stance since the 2022 presidential campaign, highlighted the necessity for constitutional reform to rebalance authority between the president and parliament and to bolster local autonomy.

According to Yonhap news agency, amending the constitution would require a bipartisan agreement in the National Assembly, needing support from at least 200 lawmakers. Lee's model is backed by public consensus, addressing concerns over the current 'imperial presidency' structure.

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