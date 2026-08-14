South Korea's Constitutional Shakeup: Lee Jae Myung Advocates Presidential Reform

In a significant political development, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung announced on Friday his support for modifying the nation’s presidency to a four-year term system that permits re-election, alongside a power transfer to parliament.

Lee, expressing his consistent stance since the 2022 presidential campaign, highlighted the necessity for constitutional reform to rebalance authority between the president and parliament and to bolster local autonomy.

According to Yonhap news agency, amending the constitution would require a bipartisan agreement in the National Assembly, needing support from at least 200 lawmakers. Lee's model is backed by public consensus, addressing concerns over the current 'imperial presidency' structure.