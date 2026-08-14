Trump Highlights Crime Rate Drop to Boost Midterm Prospects

President Donald Trump is set to spotlight a decrease in violent crime rates across the United States, aiming to enhance his position ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. On Friday, Trump will present FBI data, noting a record drop in year-to-year violent crimes, highlighting the results of his administration's law-and-order efforts.

The announcement will take place at the Nassau County Police Academy in New York. The decision follows concerns about economic issues negatively impacting Trump's approval ratings and shifting public focus towards public safety achievements. The 2025 data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation will be central to Trump's narrative.

Trump's administration is leveraging this crime rate improvement to reinforce a narrative of security and effectiveness, hoping to sway voter opinion before November's elections. The data presentation is part of a broader strategy to counteract economic criticisms that have emerged as significant hurdles in Trump's reelection campaign.