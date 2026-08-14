Trump Touts Crime Data to Boost Law-and-Order Agenda

President Donald Trump highlights significant declines in violent crime rates, showcasing it as a success of his law-and-order policies. Despite economic concerns impacting his approval ratings, Trump aims to shift focus by presenting FBI data indicating a historic drop in violence while preparing for the midterm elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 15:30 IST
Trump Touts Crime Data to Boost Law-and-Order Agenda
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump is set to emphasize falling violent crime rates as a testament to the success of his law-and-order agenda. On Friday, he plans to redirect public focus away from economic worries that have affected his approval ratings ahead of the midterm elections.

Trump will visit the Nassau County Police Academy in New York, where he will unveil 2025 data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reportedly showing the largest year-over-year decline in violent crime. He will be accompanied by FBI Director Kash Patel and newly appointed Attorney General Todd Blanche. The event is part of a broader Republican strategy to appeal to swing voters on public safety amid concerns about inflation and conflict with Iran. According to White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis, "President Trump promised to make America safe again, and the data proves he has done just that."

The FBI report, according to pre-release excerpts, indicates notable decreases in murder, non-negligent manslaughter, and robberies in 2025. These figures show a downward trend in crime that began before Trump's return to office and is seen in both large and small cities across various policing methods. While Trump attributes this success to more stringent federal measures, Democrats argue the decline started earlier, independent of federal policies.

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