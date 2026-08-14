U.S. President Donald Trump is turning attention away from economic issues by highlighting falling crime rates as midterms approach. On Friday, he will present 2025 FBI data at Nassau County Police Academy in New York, showcasing a historic drop in violent crime.

In Indonesia, President Prabowo Subianto aims to boost economic growth by launching a new commodity exchange to set prices for strategic resources like palm oil, nickel, and coal. This move demonstrates Prabowo’s commitment to expanding state influence over natural resources.

Elsewhere, Italian police successfully recovered stolen art by Renoir, Cezanne, and Matisse. The works, taken from a museum near Parma, underscore Italy’s ongoing efforts to protect its cultural heritage.