Global Brief: From Trump's Crime Drop to Italy's Artistic Recovery

A collection of current global news highlights includes U.S. President Trump focusing on declining crime rates ahead of midterms and Indonesia's new commodity bourse. Other news includes a Syrian officer's return, Japan's rains, Israel's settlements, Colombia's quake, and Italy's recovery of stolen art.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 18:30 IST
Global Brief: From Trump's Crime Drop to Italy's Artistic Recovery
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  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump is turning attention away from economic issues by highlighting falling crime rates as midterms approach. On Friday, he will present 2025 FBI data at Nassau County Police Academy in New York, showcasing a historic drop in violent crime.

In Indonesia, President Prabowo Subianto aims to boost economic growth by launching a new commodity exchange to set prices for strategic resources like palm oil, nickel, and coal. This move demonstrates Prabowo’s commitment to expanding state influence over natural resources.

Elsewhere, Italian police successfully recovered stolen art by Renoir, Cezanne, and Matisse. The works, taken from a museum near Parma, underscore Italy’s ongoing efforts to protect its cultural heritage.

TRENDING

1
French Court Halts Social Media Ban for Under-15s

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2
Shimla Prepares for Grand Independence Day Celebration at The Ridge

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3
Congress Protests Nationwide Over Alleged Insult to Mallikarjun Kharge

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India
4
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