New KZN water schemes bring reliable supply to rural communities

Thousands of residents in Macambini and Ndulinde in KwaZulu-Natal are set to gain better access to fresh and reliable water following the completion of two water supply schemes designed to strengthen basic services in rural communities.

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina and Deputy Minister David Mahlobo will officially unveil the Macambini and Ndulinde water supply schemes on Saturday, 15 August, on the outskirts of Mandeni in the Mandeni Local Municipality. The projects were implemented by the iLembe District Municipality as part of government's broader work to expand access to clean water and improve water security across KwaZulu-Natal.

For households that have depended on limited communal water points, the new infrastructure is expected to make everyday access to water easier while reducing some of the challenges associated with collecting sufficient water for drinking, cooking, cleaning and other household needs.

Macambini project reaches thousands of households

The Macambini Water Supply Scheme forms part of a long-running infrastructure programme that began around 2004, with the goal of providing clean drinking water to an area with an estimated population of about 33 000 people living in more than 6 000 households.

Phases 4, 5 and 6 included the installation of more than 2 000 yard standpipes, bringing clean drinking water closer to more than 2 000 households across eNdondakusuka, eMangethe and eMangeza.

The expansion means residents covered by these phases have water infrastructure within their properties rather than relying solely on more distant shared facilities, improving convenience while supporting more dependable household access.

The project also provided employment during construction, with Phase 5D creating approximately 63 direct jobs for local residents and allowing communities to benefit from the infrastructure investment through short-term economic opportunities.

Ndulinde households get improved water access

The Ndulinde Water Supply Scheme is providing fresh water to 488 households in Ndulinde Ward 6, along with communities in Zone 5, including Mfuze, St Cyprian, Mathunzi and Matshamhlophe.

Residents previously relied on communal standpipes that were unable to adequately meet local demand, creating pressure on available water points and making reliable access more difficult for households.

Ndulinde has an estimated population of approximately 12 474 people living in more than 3 000 households, highlighting the scale of the need for stronger water infrastructure as communities grow and demand increases.

Construction of Phase 4D also created about 43 direct employment opportunities for people from surrounding communities, according to the Department of Water and Sanitation.

Smart meters could help reduce water losses

An important feature of the Ndulinde scheme is the installation of domestic water meters with the ability to detect leaks, giving the municipality another tool to identify problems that can lead to unnecessary water losses.

Leaks in distribution networks and household connections can place additional pressure on limited water resources, particularly in communities where reliable supply is already a challenge. Detecting problems earlier can help reduce physical losses while supporting more efficient management of available water.

The new infrastructure is expected to improve the reliability of supply while encouraging better monitoring of water consumption across the communities connected to the scheme.

Rural water security remains a key focus

The completion of the Macambini and Ndulinde schemes adds to efforts to address water access challenges in rural KwaZulu-Natal, where expanding infrastructure often requires projects covering dispersed settlements and growing communities.

The official unveiling will mark another stage in a programme that has developed over several years, particularly in Macambini, where successive phases have gradually extended water infrastructure to more households.

For residents benefiting from the projects, their importance goes beyond the construction of pipes, meters and standpipes, as a more dependable supply of clean water can make a direct difference to household life while supporting sanitation, health and local development.