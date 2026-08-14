Intense Scrutiny on Radiant World Transactions Amid Legal Probes

Radiant World, a prominent iron ore trader also dealing in base metals, is under investigation by the US Department of Justice and Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Officials are scrutinizing Radiant's business dealings and trade transactions amid concerns over the validity of invoices provided to banks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 22:48 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 22:48 IST
Intense Scrutiny on Radiant World Transactions Amid Legal Probes
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States Justice Department and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission are conducting investigations into Radiant World's transactions, Bloomberg News revealed on Friday, according to sources close to the situation.

The DOJ is specifically examining Radiant World's business operations while the CFTC is focusing on trades involving the company and its creditors, the Bloomberg report stated. The iron ore and base metals trader has recently faced increased scrutiny due to doubts surrounding the authenticity of invoices submitted to financial institutions.

Reuters has not been able to immediately confirm this report.

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