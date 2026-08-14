Intense Scrutiny on Radiant World Transactions Amid Legal Probes

The United States Justice Department and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission are conducting investigations into Radiant World's transactions, Bloomberg News revealed on Friday, according to sources close to the situation.

The DOJ is specifically examining Radiant World's business operations while the CFTC is focusing on trades involving the company and its creditors, the Bloomberg report stated. The iron ore and base metals trader has recently faced increased scrutiny due to doubts surrounding the authenticity of invoices submitted to financial institutions.

Reuters has not been able to immediately confirm this report.