Tensions Surge: Iran Defies U.S. Claim Over Strait of Hormuz

In an assertive response, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi has declared that Tehran will not be swayed by U.S. threats or demonstrations of power. This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump claimed the Strait of Hormuz as U.S. territory.

Gharibabadi's comments, posted on the social media platform X, indicate a firm stance by Iran. He made it clear that the authority to open or close this vital maritime route falls solely under Iranian jurisdiction.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a crucial waterway for international oil shipments. However, the escalating rhetoric between Washington and Tehran has raised tensions in the region, sparking international concerns over potential conflict.