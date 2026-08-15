Seismic Shockwaves: Indonesia's Powerful Quake
A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 struck off Indonesia's coast, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, sending shockwaves throughout the region. Initial reports indicate significant tremors, though details on damage and casualties are not yet known.
- Country:
- Indonesia
A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.9 has struck off the coast of Indonesia, as reported by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
The seismic event occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, creating significant concerns over potential aftershocks and impact on local communities.
While comprehensive details on the extent of damage and possible casualties remain unavailable, authorities are actively monitoring the situation for further developments.