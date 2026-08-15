Powerful Quake Jolts Indonesian Coast

A major earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 struck off the coast of Indonesia's Flores region on Saturday, bringing concerns of aftershocks and potential damage.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported the seismic activity, initially recording it at a 6.9 magnitude before upgrading it to 7.6.

The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), heightening the risk and potential impact on the surrounding areas.