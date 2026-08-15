Powerful Quake Jolts Indonesia's Shores

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 has struck off the coast of Indonesia, as reported by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) on Saturday.

The impressive seismic event occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), sparking concerns about potential aftershocks in the region.

Authorities are currently assessing the situation, evaluating the possibility of structural damage, and ensuring public safety along the affected coastal areas.