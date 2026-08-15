Audrey Werro: Switzerland's Sprint to Stardom

Switzerland's Audrey Werro clinched victory in the 800 meters, overcoming a strong challenge from Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson at the European Athletics Championships. Her win came just a day after she suffered a heavy fall during the semi-finals, yet showed remarkable resilience to secure her first senior championship title.

In a gripping race, Werro pulled away from Britain's Hodgkinson in the final 150 meters, finishing with a time of 1:54.81. Hodgkinson claimed second place, while Femke Broeders-Bol, a world champion in the 400-meter hurdles, finished third. The result highlights Werro's rapid ascent in the sport and sets the stage for a thrilling rematch at next month’s World Ultimate Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Werro's journey has been meteoric this season, clocking one of the fastest times ever recorded in the 800 meters. Her victory is seen as a testament to her determination and skill, promising an exciting future in athletics. Meanwhile, other standout performances included Karsten Warholm’s fourth consecutive European title in the 400m hurdles and Gianmarco Tamberi's return to form with a high jump gold.