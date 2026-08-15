Ceuta Crisis: Spain Fortifies Borders Amid New Migration Threat

Spain is bolstering its police and military forces in its North African enclave of Ceuta, responding to social media calls for a repeat mass border crossing. This move follows a previous incident where tens of thousands of migrants entered the city.

On a Friday evening, soldiers were stationed outside supermarkets and official buildings, while police patrolled the main avenues, creating a stark contrast to the recent chaos. Despite the heavy presence, locals continued dining at cafes in a relatively calm downtown area. Meanwhile, Moroccan security personnel increased vigilance on the other side of the border in Fnideq, from where many migrants made their attempts.

This situation has caused a significant rift in the European Union and fueled far-right anti-immigration sentiments globally. Increased security measures, including a maritime barrier and the deployment of additional police, aim to prevent a recurrence of the July 30 event. Those entering irregularly face deportation back to Morocco, with rare exceptions for extreme vulnerability.