Construction Begins on Stronger Mangati Bridge Replacement

Construction has started on the permanent replacement of the Mangati Bridge on State Highway 39, bringing the western Waikato corridor closer to having a reliable two-lane crossing again after the original structure suffered damage beyond repair in March. Transport Minister Chris Bishop confirmed the start of work, with contractor Oxcon delivering a bridge designed to sit higher and provide greater strength against flooding and severe weather.

Higher Bridge Designed for Tougher Weather

The new Mangati Bridge is being built with resilience at the centre of its design, responding directly to the conditions that led to the loss of the previous crossing. Raising and strengthening the structure is expected to reduce its vulnerability during flooding and extreme weather, giving communities and motorists a more dependable connection when conditions become difficult.

The permanent bridge is scheduled for completion in early 2027 and will restore two-lane traffic at the site. Bishop said the project would provide safer and more reliable access while helping people travel through the area efficiently, an important consideration for residents, businesses, freight operators and other motorists who depend on the highway.

SH39 Keeps Western Waikato Connected

State Highway 39 runs between the Ōtorohanga and Pirongia areas and serves as an important route through western Waikato, while also forming part of a wider road connection between Taranaki and Auckland. Losing the original bridge created a significant challenge on a corridor used for local journeys as well as longer-distance travel and freight movements.

The replacement project will restore a permanent crossing capable of supporting those movements while improving the route's ability to cope with future weather events. Its two-lane configuration will also return the highway to a more practical arrangement once construction is finished, replacing the temporary solution currently keeping traffic moving.

Temporary Bridge Keeps Traffic Moving During Construction

Crews will build the new bridge on the same site as the original structure, while motorists continue to use the temporary bridge during the construction period. This approach is intended to limit disruption on SH39 and avoid cutting off an important transport connection while the permanent crossing takes shape.

Bishop welcomed the start of construction, describing the bridge as an important project for communities and road users who rely on SH39. With work now underway, attention will turn to delivering the stronger permanent structure by early 2027 and restoring a resilient two-lane connection on one of western Waikato's key routes.