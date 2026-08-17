Crown Princess Victoria to Visit Indonesia with UNDP in September

Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria will visit Indonesia from September 4 to 8, 2026, in her role as a United Nations Development Programme Goodwill Ambassador, meeting communities, government representatives and young leaders while exploring projects connecting environmental protection with economic opportunities.

The visit will highlight UNDP's work across Indonesia in sustainable development, climate action, biodiversity conservation, digital transformation and inclusive economic growth. Crown Princess Victoria will spend time in Jakarta and East Nusa Tenggara, giving her an opportunity to see both national-level development efforts and locally led projects addressing challenges faced by communities.

She has served as a UNDP Goodwill Ambassador since October 2023, using the role to raise awareness of the Sustainable Development Goals and encourage greater engagement with efforts to build a sustainable future.

Jakarta Talks to Focus on Innovation and Development

In Jakarta, Crown Princess Victoria is scheduled to meet Indonesian government leaders, development partners, private-sector representatives, young leaders and members of the United Nations community.

Discussions will examine how innovation and digital transformation can support development while making opportunities more widely available. Blended finance, which brings together public, private and other sources of capital to support development projects, will also feature in conversations about accelerating progress towards the SDGs.

UNDP Administrator Alexander De Croo described Indonesia as a source of innovative, locally driven responses to issues ranging from climate action and biodiversity conservation to digital transformation and inclusive growth.

East Nusa Tenggara Visit Highlights Nature and Livelihoods

The Crown Princess will also travel to East Nusa Tenggara, where the programme will move closer to communities working to protect Indonesia's natural heritage while creating sustainable sources of income.

She will meet local communities and development partners involved in ecotourism and nature-based development, approaches that seek to generate economic opportunities without sacrificing the ecosystems and biodiversity on which communities often depend.

The visit will offer a closer look at how conservation can be connected with livelihoods, particularly in areas where natural landscapes and biodiversity can support responsible tourism and locally managed economic activity.

Local Projects Linked to Wider Sustainable Development Goals

UNDP Resident Representative in Indonesia Sara Ferrer Olivella said the country's development journey reflects strong partnerships and the determination of Indonesians to create a more inclusive, resilient and sustainable future.

For UNDP, the September visit also provides an opportunity to connect community-level projects with wider international development goals. Indonesia's experiences in areas such as conservation, climate action and technology can offer practical examples of how local initiatives contribute to challenges that extend far beyond national borders.

Crown Princess Victoria's Goodwill Ambassador role centres on building public awareness and engagement around the Sustainable Development Goals, including the principle that development should leave no one behind. Her five-day visit will bring that work into direct contact with Indonesian communities, businesses and decision-makers already developing their own responses to economic and environmental challenges.