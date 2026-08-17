Sri Lanka Fights Back with Unbeaten Fifties

Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella and Sonal Dinusha both hit unbeaten fifties as the team scored 215-5 in response to India's formidable 462 on the third day of the opening test in Galle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 15:12 IST
Sri Lanka Fights Back with Unbeaten Fifties
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In a remarkable display of resilience, Sri Lanka's cricket team showcased their fighting spirit on the third day of the first test match in Galle. Unyielding contributions from Niroshan Dickwella and Sonal Dinusha, both securing unbeaten fifties, countered India's impressive first innings score.

Resuming the day on the back foot, Sri Lanka aimed to close the significant gap posed by India's imposing total of 462. In the face of mounting pressure, Dickwella and Dinusha's solid partnership took the team to a commendable 215-5 by the end of the day's play.

The duo's stand not only bolstered Sri Lanka's inning but also set the stage for a competitive response in the ongoing test, capturing the attention of cricket enthusiasts and raising hopes for a thrilling contest ahead.

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