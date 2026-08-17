Facilitator Appointed as Tairāwhiti Forestry Concerns Grow

The New Zealand Government is appointing an independent facilitator to work with Gisborne District Council and forestry stakeholders in Tairāwhiti as concerns grow over land-use rules, consenting, environmental requirements and uncertainty facing one of the region's major industries.

Forestry Minister Todd McClay has selected Doug Leeder, a former Bay of Plenty Regional Council chair and former chair of Local Government New Zealand's Regional Sector Group, for the role. Leeder will work with council leaders, members of the council's Assurance Review panel and other stakeholders before providing advice directly to McClay and other ministers when required.

His work will focus particularly on the complexity surrounding consenting and land-use change, giving the Government another source of advice on whether further support or intervention is needed.

Forestry Rules Raise Questions Over Costs and Investment

McClay said the Government is aware of wider industry concern about Gisborne District Council's approach to land-use change, including its use of draft enforcement orders dealing with woody debris and sediment management. Stronger compliance requirements may be needed to address environmental risks, the minister said, but any measures also need to be practical and proportionate without creating obstacles to the region's transition towards more suitable land uses.

Forestry and wood processing provide jobs and business activity across Tairāwhiti, making uncertainty around future rules a wider economic issue for the region. McClay said industry representatives have raised concerns about decisions they regard as costly or difficult to implement, with that uncertainty affecting investor interest in potential wood-processing ventures both locally and elsewhere in New Zealand.

Facilitator Asked to Help Rebuild Working Relationships

A key part of Leeder's appointment will be encouraging a more constructive relationship between the council and affected stakeholders, particularly as they work through decisions that involve environmental protection, employment, business investment and the future use of vulnerable land.

The region has faced difficult questions around forestry practices following severe weather events that brought large volumes of woody debris into waterways and communities. Those experiences have increased pressure for better management while leaving councils, landowners and forestry businesses to work through the practical costs of reducing future risks.

McClay said he wants the relationship reset so the parties can work in a structured way towards effective forestry management while protecting the environment and supporting local jobs.

Forestry Action Group Moves Into Next Clean-Up Stage

The facilitator's appointment follows work already carried out through the Tairāwhiti Forestry Action Group, established by McClay in 2024 to improve cooperation between central government, the council and the forestry sector. The group has reduced risks along 173 kilometres of river network and removed almost 40,000 cubic metres of woody debris from locations considered particularly vulnerable.

Its next phase will include helping landowners and operators speed up consenting for legacy woody biomass through pilot projects, monitoring progress and maintaining engagement with local communities. The group will also contribute information that can support future land-use decisions. McClay has invited Gisborne District Council to continue participating in the group, pointing to its previous work as evidence that government, local authorities and industry can produce results when they work together.

Leeder's appointment adds another layer to that effort, with his recommendations expected to help ministers decide whether additional measures are required to balance environmental protection with a workable future for forestry businesses and communities across Tairāwhiti.