Trump Orders Reduction in US-South Korea Military Exercises Amid North Korean Relations

President Donald Trump has ordered Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to significantly reduce upcoming joint military drills with South Korea, criticizing these exercises as both expensive and provocative towards North Korea. The announcement came after Trump revealed that South Korea recently declined a US request to assist in denuclearizing Iran.

This decision precedes the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise scheduled to commence Monday in South Korea. In response, South Korea's presidential office expressed hope for meaningful dialogues with the US regarding alliance and regional security issues, following Trump's revelation on his Truth Social platform.

Highlighting his rapport with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Trump emphasized that the expensive drills send a hostile message to North Korea, and disclosed South Korea's reluctance to join US efforts in Iran beyond the exercise issue. Despite strained ties, Seoul remains committed to fostering discussions aimed at regional stability.