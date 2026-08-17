$250,000 Emergency Waste Funding Goes to Storm-Hit Councils

Five councils dealing with waste left behind by severe weather in January and February 2026 will share $250,000 in emergency funding, giving local authorities extra support to clear flood-damaged household items, fallen trees and other debris while keeping essential waste services operating. Environment Minister Nicola Grigg announced the funding as communities continue managing the practical and financial impact of damaging weather events.

The money will cover several types of response work requested by councils, ranging from removing damaged household goods from flood-affected areas to clearing fallen trees from public spaces. Funding can also support temporary waste management operations and collections, along with repairs to local waste infrastructure damaged during an emergency.

Five Councils Receive Latest Funding

Gisborne District Council will receive $115,590, the largest allocation in the latest round, while Whangarei District Council has been awarded $113,499. Manawatū District Council will receive $9,376, Thames-Coromandel District Council has been allocated $7,979 and Ōtorohanga District Council will receive $4,944.

Grigg said councils often need to respond quickly after severe weather because accumulated waste can create risks for public health and the environment. The financial burden can also fall heavily on councils and ratepayers when clean-up operations, additional collections and infrastructure repairs are required at short notice.

Funding Builds on Support From 2025

The latest $250,000 comes on top of $130,000 previously allocated to local authorities affected by severe weather in October 2025. That earlier support included $30,000 for Ruapehu District Council, $56,300 for Clutha District Council and $44,300 for Gore District Council.

Together, the two rounds reflect the Government's use of dedicated waste funding to help councils handle the immediate clean-up demands created by storms and flooding, particularly where ordinary council resources can come under pressure from unexpected volumes of damaged materials and debris.

Waste Levy Rules Changed for Emergency Response

A change to the Waste Minimisation Act in 2024 made it possible for revenue from the Waste Disposal Levy to support councils with waste management costs arising from emergency events. The change created a funding pathway for situations where local authorities need to organise urgent collections, temporary facilities, clean-up work or repairs following severe weather.

Grigg said the approach recognises the financial strain emergencies can place on councils and their ratepayers. With severe weather capable of generating large amounts of waste in a short period, access to emergency funding gives affected councils additional resources to deal with debris quickly while reducing health and environmental risks for their communities.