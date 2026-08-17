Cryptocurrency Privacy Breach: Binance's Controversial Data Sharing Revealed

In 2023, Binance revealed user data to Russian authorities, leading to terrorism financing charges against Yuri Belenkiy, a Russian IT specialist. The exchange had exited Russia but cooperated with law enforcement requests. The incident raises concerns about privacy under EU data laws, given potential GDPR violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 11:30 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 11:30 IST
Cryptocurrency Privacy Breach: Binance's Controversial Data Sharing Revealed
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  • Russia

Binance has reportedly provided Russian authorities with client information tied to cryptocurrency donations supporting Ukrainian efforts, in an incident that's raising eyebrows about privacy and data protection protocols. The exchange's disclosure helped build a case against Yuri Belenkiy, an IT specialist accused of financing terrorism, as evidenced by funds sent to groups classified by Moscow as terrorist organizations.

The development occurred notwithstanding Binance's prior exit from the Russian market, following the company's declaration that operating in Russia conflicted with their compliance strategy. Despite legal obligations, Binance furnished Russian law enforcement with Belenkiy's transaction details, stirring a debate over potential violations of the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Critics argue that Binance, having announced its departure from Russia and commitment to maintaining EU data privacy laws, overstepped its bounds. This situation sets a complex precedent for global crypto exchanges balancing cooperation with authorities and complying with stringent data protection standards.

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