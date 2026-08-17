Thai PM Anutin to Visit New Zealand as Nations Deepen Ties

Thailand Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will travel to New Zealand this week for an official visit focused on expanding trade, business and security cooperation, with the trip also marking 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Anutin will arrive on Thursday, 20 August, accompanied by a delegation of leading Thai business representatives, and will remain in New Zealand until Saturday, 22 August.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said the visit will provide the setting for the formal launch of the New Zealand-Thailand Strategic Partnership, creating a broader framework for the two countries to work together as they pursue closer economic and regional ties.

Countries Target Major Growth in Two-Way Trade

Trade will be a central part of the discussions, with New Zealand and Thailand working towards a shared target of tripling two-way trade by 2045. Thailand is ASEAN's third-largest economy and ranks among New Zealand's 10 largest trading partners, giving the relationship considerable importance for exporters and businesses looking towards Southeast Asian markets.

Two-way trade reached almost NZ$4.8 billion in the year to March 2026, including NZ$1.6 billion worth of New Zealand exports to Thailand. The presence of senior Thai business representatives during the visit is expected to give companies from both countries an opportunity to explore stronger commercial connections alongside government-level discussions.

Auckland Meetings to Bring Leaders and Businesses Together

Anutin's Auckland programme will include bilateral talks with Luxon, where the two prime ministers are expected to discuss opportunities arising from the new Strategic Partnership and ways to increase economic cooperation.

The Thai leader will also meet Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters and take part in a business roundtable involving Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay and senior business leaders. The roundtable will put businesses directly into the conversation as both countries consider how to turn their long-term trade ambitions into greater investment and commercial activity.

Security Cooperation Part of Growing Partnership

The relationship extends beyond trade, with Thailand playing an important role in New Zealand's engagement with Southeast Asia and wider regional security issues. Luxon highlighted cooperation on regional stability and efforts to combat transnational serious and organised crime as important areas where the two governments already share interests.

The visit comes at a symbolic point after seven decades of formal diplomatic relations, while the launch of the Strategic Partnership signals an effort to give future cooperation a stronger structure. Luxon said he looked forward to welcoming Anutin and discussing practical ways for the two countries to deliver greater prosperity and security for their people.