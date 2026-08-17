Qatar-India UPI Remittance Service Goes Live Through Qatar Post

Indian residents in Qatar now have a new way to send money home, with the PosTransfer powered by UPI remittance service allowing funds to move directly from Qatar Post outlets to UPI-enabled bank accounts in India. Launched in Qatar on August 15, 2026, the service brings together Qatar Post, India Post, the Universal Postal Union's Interconnection Platform (UPU-IP) and NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL), connecting the familiar reach of postal services with India's widely used digital payments infrastructure.

Qatar Post Outlets Become a New Remittance Access Point

Customers can visit a Qatar Post outlet and initiate a transfer by providing the recipient's UPI ID in India along with the required identification details, making the process accessible even to people who prefer an assisted, in-person remittance experience. Before receiving money, the beneficiary in India needs to activate the option for foreign inward remittances in the UPI app they use, after which the transferred amount can be credited instantly to the bank account linked with that UPI ID.

Transfers can range from QAR 10 to QAR 4,000, while each transaction is also subject to a maximum equivalent value of ₹1 lakh. Qatar Post charges a flat QAR 15 service fee for every transaction, giving senders a straightforward cost structure regardless of the amount being transferred within the permitted limits.

Independence Day Launch Highlights India-Qatar Digital Links

The service became available on India's Independence Day, adding symbolic significance to a project focused on closer financial connectivity between India and Qatar. H.E. Sandeep Kumar, Chargé d'Affaires at the Embassy of India in Qatar, visited the Qatar Post outlet at LuLu Mall in Doha and interacted with stakeholders involved in the initiative, highlighting the role such payment connections can play in supporting the relationship between the two countries.

For Qatar's large Indian community, the corridor offers another practical option for sending money to families in India, combining physical postal access with the speed of UPI. The model can be especially useful for customers who value the presence of a trusted postal outlet while still wanting the recipient to receive funds digitally without relying on a conventional cash collection process.

Postal Networks Find a Digital Role in Cross-Border Payments

PosTransfer powered by UPI works by integrating UPU-IP with India's UPI ecosystem, allowing participating postal operators to offer international inward remittances that end directly in UPI-enabled bank accounts. The Qatar-India corridor shows how postal infrastructure can take on a new role in cross-border finance by pairing physical service networks with interoperable digital payment systems.

India Post is also working with postal operators in other countries to establish more PosTransfer powered by UPI corridors, which could expand this model to additional destinations with sizeable Indian communities and give overseas Indians more choices for transferring money directly into bank accounts at home.