Himachal Pradesh Spearheads Green Transport Revolution with New Electric Buses
Himachal Pradesh targets self-reliance for its Road Transport Corporation with expanded electric bus services. Chief Minister Sukhu flags off 25 latest buses in Mandi, underlining efforts to promote eco-friendly public transport and reduce fossil fuel dependency. Future plans include acquiring more electric and hydrogen-powered buses.
- Country:
- India
In a dynamic move towards sustainable public transportation, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a five-year plan to achieve self-reliance for the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) through the expansion of its electric bus fleet. Demonstrating the state's commitment to greener transport solutions, Sukhu virtually inaugurated 25 Type-I electric buses designated for Mandi district.
This initiative is part of a broader strategy by the state government to cut down on traditional fuel usage and decrease carbon emissions, with Himachal Pradesh already benefiting from the procurement of 297 electric buses. Charging infrastructure is in place in Kullu, Mandi, and Sundernagar as these regions commence new electric bus services. Authorities report a favorable range and performance for these vehicles, making them suitable for hilly and long-distance routes, including challenging terrains seen in the Shimla-Chandigarh journey.
Highlighting the financial merit of this eco-friendly transition, the Chief Minister noted that the electric buses are yielding significant savings of Rs 12-13 per kilometer in energy costs against diesel counterparts. Aiming for a "Green Himachal," the state plans to further enhance its clean-energy public transport fleet with 1,000 more electric buses and 200 hydrogen-powered buses, propelling the environmental initiative forward while strengthening HRTC's financial foundation.
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