Tension Escalates as Israeli Flags Violate U.N. Resolution in Southern Lebanon

Israeli flags appear on a main coastal highway in southern Lebanon, violating a U.N. Security Council resolution, according to the U.N. peacekeeping force in Lebanon. The force urges all parties to avoid further provocative actions amid rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.

Footage aired by Israel's Channel 12 from Amit Segal shows these flags along the Naqoura-Tyre coastal road, a critical route for southern Lebanon, frequently used by the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). Segal received the video from Israeli soldiers, though the timing of the recording remains unverified.

The U.N. Interim Force confirmed seeing several flags in Lebanese territory. Their spokesperson emphasized that these actions breach U.N. resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah conflict. In contrast, the Israeli military asserts its actions align with international law aimed at neutralizing Hezbollah threats.