Tragedy at Sea: EMERGENCY's Rescue Efforts Near Libya

The rescue ship EMERGENCY saved 50 migrants from a wooden boat in international waters near Libya, with seven found dead. Two individuals required urgent medical evacuation due to critical conditions. Survivors included a group from Somalia and Egypt who left Zuwara on August 16, with many being unaccompanied minors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 20:31 IST
Tragedy at Sea: EMERGENCY's Rescue Efforts Near Libya

The charity rescue ship, EMERGENCY, took swift action on Monday to save 50 migrants from a distressed wooden boat in international waters off the coast of Libya. Tragically, seven individuals did not survive the ordeal, according to a statement provided by the charity to Reuters.

Among the rescued, two people were in critical condition, suffering from suffocation. EMERGENCY highlighted the immediate need for their medical evacuation to ensure their survival, though further details have not yet been released.

The migrants, originating from Somalia and Egypt, embarked from the Libyan town of Zuwara on August 16. The charity reported that the group included 45 males and five females, with 29 of the survivors being unaccompanied minors.

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