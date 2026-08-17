Technology Reshapes Pension Services as Government Honours Retirees

Technology is changing how retired government employees access pension services, reducing paperwork, physical verification requirements and administrative workload while making the system easier for elderly pensioners to navigate, Union Minister of State Dr. Jitendra Singh said at the 9th National ANUBHAV Awards Ceremony 2026 in New Delhi.

Speaking at Vigyan Bhawan alongside the 60th Pre-Retirement Counselling Workshop, Singh described retiring employees as a national asset whose decades of experience can continue to help improve government systems. Five recipients received National ANUBHAV Awards, while Jury Awards were also presented during the ceremony, which brought together senior officials from the pension department, Railway Board, State Bank of India and other government bodies.

Digital Tools Make Pension Services Easier to Access

Singh highlighted the Digital Life Certificate and Face Authentication initiatives as examples of how technology has removed some of the difficulties traditionally faced by pensioners. Digital verification allows pensioners to complete an important requirement without depending entirely on physical verification, while banks, pensioners' associations, government departments and family members are also helping older citizens use these services.

The Bhavishya portal and other digital initiatives have made pension processing and access to information more convenient, while Pension Adalats provide opportunities for grievances to be resolved directly. Singh said resolving problems at their source can also reduce unnecessary litigation and the administrative resources spent handling disputes.

The Minister released the Handbook on Pension Mitra, the Anubhav Awardees' Citation Booklet and guidelines for the Nationwide Digital Life Certificate Campaign-5. A short film featuring the 2026 National ANUBHAV Awardees was screened during the event.

Retired Employees' Experiences Can Improve Government Systems

Launched in 2015 based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, ANUBHAV was created to preserve the professional experiences accumulated by government employees during their careers. More than 14,000 experiences have now been shared through the platform, according to Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare Secretary Nivedita Shukla Verma, while the 2026 awards attracted more than 2,000 nominations, the highest number received so far.

Singh said these accounts can reveal administrative problems that may not always be visible through routine reviews. He recalled an earlier ANUBHAV submission involving an employee in the tourism sector who received specialised professional training before being transferred elsewhere, raising questions about how personnel decisions can sometimes lead to inefficient use of institutional expertise, training investment and public resources.

Pension procedures are also being revised as family structures and social requirements change, with unnecessary provisions being removed from forms and complicated processes being simplified. Singh encouraged pensioners and retiring employees to continue providing feedback so that reforms remain connected to their everyday experiences.

Pre-Retirement Workshop Prepares 800 Officials for Next Chapter

Around 800 Central Government officials from the National Capital Region who are scheduled to retire in March 2027 participated in the 60th Pre-Retirement Counselling Workshop. Sessions covered retirement benefits, CGHS procedures, Digital Life Certificates, Face Authentication, cyber security, investment choices, family pensions, income tax, CPENGRAMS, ANUBHAV, Bhavishya and the Integrated Pensioners' Portal.

The workshop also reflects a wider effort to keep experienced public servants engaged after retirement. Singh noted that employees retiring at 60 often remain healthy and possess expertise developed over decades, creating opportunities for their knowledge and skills to continue contributing to public service and nation-building.

Shukla Verma also highlighted Pension Mitras, Digital Life Certificate campaigns, Pension Adalats and work on an integrated pensioner ecosystem designed to bring services and information together. Singh said pension reform should ultimately extend beyond processing benefits, with dignity, convenience and continued use of retirees' experience becoming equally important parts of the system.