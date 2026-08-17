SADC Urged to Turn Regional Resources Into Jobs and Shared Prosperity

Southern African Development Community Executive Secretary Elias Magosi has called on regional leaders to deepen integration and make greater use of Southern Africa's own resources, markets and skills, arguing that closer cooperation will be essential as countries confront economic uncertainty, climate pressures, technological change and shifting geopolitical conditions.

Speaking at the opening of the 46th Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government in Durban, Magosi said the bloc has the scale needed to pursue greater shared prosperity, with more than 382 million people and a combined Gross Domestic Product exceeding US$847 billion. Marking SADC Day, he urged member states to build a region where peace, expanding trade, stronger industries and economic opportunities reach communities across national borders.

Regional Integration Seen as Key to Economic Resilience

Magosi said countries in Southern Africa cannot reach their full economic potential by working in isolation, particularly as external pressures create new risks for trade, investment and development. Greater trust among member states and stronger regional collaboration could allow countries to trade, invest and build together while reducing dependence on markets and partners outside the region.

His message placed regional integration at the centre of SADC's response to global uncertainty, with cooperation expected to help countries make better use of their combined economic weight. A more connected regional market could also create stronger conditions for businesses to expand across borders and support investment in industries capable of serving consumers throughout Southern Africa.

SADC Challenged to Add Value to Its Mineral Wealth

Southern Africa holds substantial reserves of minerals and natural resources needed for clean-energy technologies, giving the region an opportunity to benefit from the global shift towards cleaner energy systems. Magosi said the bigger question is whether SADC countries can move beyond exporting these resources in raw form and build industries that process them closer to where they are extracted.

Beneficiation, manufacturing, innovation and value addition could allow more of the economic value generated by strategic minerals to remain within SADC economies while supporting skilled employment and industrial development. Magosi urged leaders to turn existing commitments into action, arguing that the region already understands the economic potential of its natural resources and does not need to wait for outside approval to begin creating greater value from them.

Industrialisation will require infrastructure capable of supporting larger and more competitive economies, including dependable energy systems, modern transport networks, efficient ports and logistics platforms and affordable digital connectivity. Agriculture also remains central to livelihoods across the region, with member states investing in irrigation, mechanisation, climate-smart farming, improved seeds and agro-processing despite growing climate pressures.

Youth Skills Could Decide the Region's Economic Future

With young people accounting for more than half of SADC's population, Magosi said the region's economic transformation will depend heavily on whether younger generations receive the skills and opportunities required in increasingly digital and knowledge-driven economies.

He called for continued investment in quality education, technical and vocational training, digital literacy, science, technology, innovation and entrepreneurship. Expanding access to finance and technology for youth-led businesses, while creating clearer routes into decent employment, could help young women and men become active participants in industrial growth rather than remaining on the margins of economic change.

The Durban summit comes at a point when SADC has significant natural resources and a large consumer market but still faces the challenge of translating those advantages into broad-based prosperity. Magosi's message to leaders centred on converting regional potential into practical results through deeper integration, stronger industries, modern infrastructure and greater investment in the people who will shape Southern Africa's future.