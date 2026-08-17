SADC Leaders Put Trade, Energy and Infrastructure at Centre of Talks

Southern African leaders have moved into closed discussions at the 46th Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government in Durban, with regional trade, transport corridors, electricity security and mineral processing among the issues expected to shape decisions on the region's economic future.

South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola outlined the agenda on the sidelines of the summit on Monday, saying leaders would consider regional integration, intra-regional trade, infrastructure projects, energy, the regional electricity pool and peace and security. The discussions come as SADC countries look for practical ways to connect their economies more closely and turn the region's natural resources into stronger industrial and manufacturing activity.

North-South Corridor Takes Centre Stage in Infrastructure Talks

Transport and border infrastructure will receive particular attention, with Lamola describing efficient border posts as a backbone of regional development. One of the major projects under discussion is the North-South Corridor, which connects the Port of Durban with markets further north, including the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The corridor has the potential to improve the movement of goods across several countries, making the efficiency of border crossings an important part of its economic value. Lamola pointed to the One-Stop Border Post at Lebombo and similar facilities being developed between countries including Zambia, Zimbabwe and the DRC as projects with wider implications for regional trade and growth.

Reducing delays at borders and improving transport connections can help businesses move products more efficiently across Southern Africa, particularly where supply chains depend on several countries before goods reach ports or final markets.

Critical Minerals Could Support Regional Manufacturing

SADC leaders are also examining how the region can capture more value from its mineral resources rather than relying heavily on exports of unprocessed commodities. Lamola said around 10 minerals have been identified for their potential to support regional industrialisation and manufacturing, with the closed session expected to examine how beneficiation can be expanded.

Processing minerals closer to where they are extracted could support new factories, supply chains and employment while allowing producing countries to retain a larger share of their resources' economic value. The approach is also connected with wider African Union discussions around beneficiation and industrial development.

Lamola linked the SADC conversation with commitments emerging from the G20 around investment in value addition at source in Africa and the wider Global South. The task for regional leaders is now to establish how those principles can translate into investment and operating industries across SADC economies.

Reliable Electricity Seen as Essential for Industrial Growth

Energy security forms another major part of the summit agenda because new manufacturing and mineral-processing industries require dependable electricity supplies. Discussions around the Southern African Power Pool are expected to examine regional electricity cooperation and the infrastructure needed to support industrial expansion.

A stronger interconnected power system can give countries more options to trade electricity across borders and respond to differences in supply and demand, while reliable energy can make the region more attractive for industrial investment. The closed session is also considering peace and security, recognising that major infrastructure projects, investment and cross-border commerce depend on political stability and effective regional cooperation.

The Durban summit is placing several connected pieces of Southern Africa's economic strategy on the same table: efficient transport corridors, faster borders, reliable electricity, greater regional trade and local processing of mineral resources. Decisions taken on these areas could determine how quickly SADC turns regional integration from policy commitments into industries, investment and economic activity on the ground.