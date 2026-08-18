Pause on Big Bend Border Construction Amid Environmental Concerns

The U.S. government has paused border security construction in Texas' Big Bend National Park. This decision follows bipartisan concerns about the potential environmental impact on the park's ecosystem and landscape.

Earlier this month, construction crews had begun clearing areas in the park for roads and border security infrastructure. This led to protests and lawsuits demanding a stop to the activities. Commissioner Rodney Scott of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the halt on social media.

The project, part of President Trump's broader anti-immigration policies, has also faced opposition from local officials and conservationists. Texas Senator John Cornyn has called for consultations with local stakeholders to consider alternative solutions.