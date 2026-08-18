Dulles Airport Set for Landmark Overhaul

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority is preparing for a significant transformation of Washington Dulles Airport. This Wednesday, the board will vote on a $19.9 billion overhaul plan aimed at modernizing crucial infrastructure and improving passenger experience.

The plan includes a $3.75 billion budget to construct new underground tunnels and replace outdated passenger transport vehicles. This ambitious project is scheduled to commence in late 2027, marking the beginning of an extensive revamp of the primary international airport serving the Washington region.

As part of the renovation, new tunnels will replace the existing 'People Mover' vehicles, and a new concourse will be built. However, this immense construction effort won't reach completion until 2039, according to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.