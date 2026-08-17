Iraq's Ambitious Oil Pipeline Plan: A New Path Through Syria

Iraq is set to embark on an ambitious plan to export oil via a pipeline traversing Syria, seeking to circumvent potential disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. Informed sources reveal the project will take an estimated four years and cost a minimum of $15 billion.

U.S. officials, along with energy executives, support the proposal as part of a broader strategy to reduce reliance on the heavily impacted waterway during the Iran conflict. Despite the optimism, insiders caution that the construction could face delays and require new infrastructure beyond initial expectations.

The collaboration, which includes major players like Chevron, aims to bring the project to fruition and shift oil exports to the Mediterranean. Feasibility studies are underway, and the construction will potentially transform Iraq’s export capacity and regional energy dynamics.