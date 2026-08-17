Iraq's Ambitious Oil Pipeline Plan: A New Path Through Syria

Iraq is planning to construct a new oil pipeline through Syria, aiming to bypass disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. The project, costing at least $15 billion, involves significant new infrastructure and promises to reduce reliance on traditional waterway routes. Completion is projected within four years, amid ongoing feasibility studies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 14:30 IST
Iraq's Ambitious Oil Pipeline Plan: A New Path Through Syria
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Iraq is set to embark on an ambitious plan to export oil via a pipeline traversing Syria, seeking to circumvent potential disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. Informed sources reveal the project will take an estimated four years and cost a minimum of $15 billion.

U.S. officials, along with energy executives, support the proposal as part of a broader strategy to reduce reliance on the heavily impacted waterway during the Iran conflict. Despite the optimism, insiders caution that the construction could face delays and require new infrastructure beyond initial expectations.

The collaboration, which includes major players like Chevron, aims to bring the project to fruition and shift oil exports to the Mediterranean. Feasibility studies are underway, and the construction will potentially transform Iraq’s export capacity and regional energy dynamics.

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