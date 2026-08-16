NATO Jet Downs Drone in Romanian Airspace: Fourth Incident This Year

In a recent development, Romania's defense ministry announced that a Spanish F-18 fighter jet, conducting operations as part of a NATO air policing mission, successfully shot down an unmanned drone in Romanian airspace. This incident marks the fourth such occurrence this year.

Over the past four years, Romania, sharing a 614-km land border with Ukraine, has repeatedly faced breaches of its airspace by Russian drones. Additionally, the Black Sea has been plagued by floating mines, posing threats across vital trade and energy routes.

Despite confirming the downing of the drone, the ministry has not specified its origin, leaving questions regarding its provenance unanswered.