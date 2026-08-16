NATO Fighter Pilot Takes Down Intruding Drone in Romanian Skies

A Spanish F-18 fighter pilot successfully neutralized a drone that violated Romanian airspace, according to Romania's defence ministry. This incident marks the fourth drone incursion this year, reflecting ongoing regional tensions and airspace vulnerabilities.

Romania, sharing a border with Ukraine, has become a frequent target for unauthorized drones and maritime threats, attributed to regional geopolitical unrest. The drone was initially detected entering from Moldova, northeast of the city of Galati, before being intercepted.

Following radar confirmation, the F-18 was authorized to engage, bringing down the aircraft safely. Previous incidents in July saw Romanian F-16 pilots dealing with similar breaches, underscoring the persistent challenges faced due to the prolonged conflict involving Ukraine.