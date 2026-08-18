Middle East Tensions Spike: Oil Prices Soar

On Tuesday, oil prices climbed as the possibility of resolving the Middle East conflict diminished, with Iran adopting a more aggressive military position and the United States denying any extension of a ceasefire agreement. This development raises concerns about the future stability of energy supplies.

Iran's announcement to shift to an 'offensive' military strategy comes as peace talks make little progress. Meanwhile, Brent crude futures increased to $91.49 per barrel, reflecting the highest price since late July. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude also saw a rise, although slightly below early session gains.

The halt in peace negotiations, along with stalled tanker traffic through the vital Strait of Hormuz, threatens to prolong the conflict initiated by the United States and Israel against Iran. As tensions linger, further fluctuations in oil prices are expected, especially with a lack of consensus on reopening the strategic strait.