Contentious Delimitation Bill Sparks Political Storm Amid Women's Reservation Debate

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju dismissed media speculation on the Delimitation Bill, saying the timeline is undecided, as Congress criticizes BJP's failed Constitutional amendment. The opposition demands immediate women's reservation, opposing its linkage to delimitation, while Southern states seek an equitable seat allocation formula. Political tensions remain high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 10:05 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 10:05 IST
Contentious Delimitation Bill Sparks Political Storm Amid Women's Reservation Debate
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has addressed speculation surrounding the potential introduction of a Delimitation Bill, clarifying that there is no fixed schedule for presenting the legislation to Parliament. Speaking to ANI, Rijiju emphasized that any decision regarding the legislation would emerge from deliberations within the party leadership.

Rijiju's comments arrive amid a charged political climate focused on the reallocation of parliamentary constituencies, intertwined with the debate over women's reservation implementation. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has lambasted the BJP-led government for what he terms as a significant setback regarding the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, highlighting the intertwined political dynamics.

The opposition continues to support women's reservation while criticizing the government for its linkage to the delimitation process. Meanwhile, demands for equitable seat allocation continue to be voiced by Southern states, seeking to balance population-based representation with preserving their current political influence.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Faces Pressure Amid Global Economic Shifts

Dollar Faces Pressure Amid Global Economic Shifts

Global
2
Uttar Pradesh Government Submits Ayodhya Temple Donation Scam Findings

Uttar Pradesh Government Submits Ayodhya Temple Donation Scam Findings

India
3
Teenage Tragedy in Burari: Body Found in Suitcase

Teenage Tragedy in Burari: Body Found in Suitcase

India
4
RxN Network's CarePass: A New Era in Affordable Healthcare For Indians

RxN Network's CarePass: A New Era in Affordable Healthcare For Indians

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Hunger: WHO Warns Food Crises Are Driving Disease, Poverty and Development Losses

Africa Builds Advanced Healthcare Capacity as Workforce Gaps and Urban Inequality Persist

From Funds to Banks: IMF Maps How $256 Trillion Nonbank Finance Can Spread Financial Shocks

Rising Heat Threatens Colombia’s Workers as Climate Risks Deepen Across Key Economic Sectors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026