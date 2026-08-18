Contentious Delimitation Bill Sparks Political Storm Amid Women's Reservation Debate

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has addressed speculation surrounding the potential introduction of a Delimitation Bill, clarifying that there is no fixed schedule for presenting the legislation to Parliament. Speaking to ANI, Rijiju emphasized that any decision regarding the legislation would emerge from deliberations within the party leadership.

Rijiju's comments arrive amid a charged political climate focused on the reallocation of parliamentary constituencies, intertwined with the debate over women's reservation implementation. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has lambasted the BJP-led government for what he terms as a significant setback regarding the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, highlighting the intertwined political dynamics.

The opposition continues to support women's reservation while criticizing the government for its linkage to the delimitation process. Meanwhile, demands for equitable seat allocation continue to be voiced by Southern states, seeking to balance population-based representation with preserving their current political influence.