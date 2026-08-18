White House Unveils Strategic Vision to Boost National Security Through Technology

The White House has announced a comprehensive National Security Science and Technology Strategy (NSSTS) designed to bolster US supremacy in technology and military sectors. Key focuses are artificial intelligence, space, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, and nuclear technology. This aligns with the 2025 National Security Strategy to ensure America's competitive edge globally.

The strategy highlights four main priorities: concentrating on techno-strategic competition, building robust technological resilience, spurring innovation, and shielding national security science and technology from foreign threats. It emphasizes the necessity for America's national security to be focused, adaptable, and fortified against exploitation.

Washington's approach underlines maintaining a technological advantage in domains crucial for military dominance, such as AI, space, and underwater systems. It also stresses reducing vulnerabilities in supply chains and securing US intellectual property and data. The strategy advocates for enhanced collaboration between government, industry, and academia to increase innovation and strengthen research security.