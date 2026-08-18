Kruger Flood Repairs Expected to Cost R950 Million

Repairing infrastructure damaged by severe flooding in the Kruger National Park earlier this year is expected to cost about R950 million, as teams work to restore roads, accommodation facilities and essential services while making parts of the park better able to withstand future extreme weather events.

Heavy rainfall and flooding in January 2026 caused widespread damage across the park, affecting infrastructure used by visitors as well as facilities needed for daily operations. Park management and contractors have spent the months since the disaster progressively restoring damaged areas, with some of the hardest-hit facilities now moving closer to reopening.

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment David Maynier visited Kruger last week to assess the recovery programme and receive briefings from the park's management team on the scale of the work still required.

Repairs go beyond restoring damaged facilities

Maynier said the recovery programme is being treated as an opportunity to build more modern and resilient facilities rather than simply replacing damaged infrastructure in its previous form. The approach is particularly important for a national park where roads, bridges, water infrastructure and accommodation must operate in a demanding natural environment while supporting large numbers of visitors throughout the year.

"Our national parks are valuable environmental assets, and the Kruger National Park is the jewel in our crown. We must ensure that they are maintained and revitalised," Maynier said. The estimated R950 million repair bill illustrates the extent of the damage caused by the January floods and the financial demands associated with restoring such a large protected area. Investments made during reconstruction could also help reduce disruption and repair costs when the park faces severe weather in future.

Letaba Rest Camp moves closer to recovery

Maynier visited Letaba Rest Camp, one of the areas badly affected by the flooding, where reconstruction is continuing. Repairs at the camp are progressing, with the A and B circles expected to return to operation in September 2026. The reopening will restore more accommodation capacity at Letaba and represents an important step in returning the camp to normal operations after months of recovery work.

The Letaba High-Level bridge was another major piece of infrastructure damaged during the floods. The bridge has already reopened to traffic, while the remaining elements of its reconstruction are nearing completion.

Keeping transport links functioning is critical inside Kruger because its extensive road network connects camps, visitor facilities and operational areas spread across a vast landscape. Damage to bridges and roads can restrict visitor movement while making maintenance and other park operations more difficult.

Visitor experience remains central to investment

During his visit, Maynier also spoke with guests staying at Skukuza Rest Camp and the Letaba campsite to hear directly about their experiences while restoration work continues.

The Minister said future investment should place strong emphasis on the quality of the visitor experience, recognising that accommodation, facilities and reliable infrastructure play an important role alongside Kruger's wildlife and landscapes in attracting visitors.

"The guest experience must be a key focus for investments going forward, as we want families and friends to come together and create lasting memories of their time at the Park," Maynier said.

He reported that feedback received from visitors was overwhelmingly positive and said problems identified by guests would be addressed by park management.

Restoring Kruger's damaged infrastructure carries significance beyond individual camps and roads. The park is one of South Africa's best-known tourism destinations and an important conservation asset, making reliable infrastructure essential for visitors, employees and the management of its protected ecosystems.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment said further information on the progress of the recovery programme will be provided as work continues, with the R950 million reconstruction effort expected to leave Kruger with repaired and more resilient infrastructure after the destruction caused by January's floods.