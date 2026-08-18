Supreme Court Orders Hospital Transfer for Imran Khan Amid Health Concerns

The Supreme Court of Pakistan ruled that former Prime Minister Imran Khan be moved from prison to a hospital amid serious health concerns, meeting demands from his party and family. The decision comes after fears regarding his deteriorating vision and overall wellbeing.

Cricketer-turned-politician Khan has been jailed since August 2023 in Rawalpindi. He contends the charges against him are politically motivated following his removal from office in 2022. The court's directive specifies that he must be relocated to Shifa International Hospital within 48 hours. It also mandates the formation of a medical board to oversee his treatment, including specialists and his personal doctor.

While Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party praised the court's decision, the government has yet to officially respond. The situation remains tense as Khan's supporters are urged not to congregate outside the hospital as per court orders. His sons, who have been unable to visit due to visa issues, emphasized their father's health above all else.