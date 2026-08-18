Ivonne Baki Joins Race for UN Secretary-General: Navigating a Crucial Transition

Ecuadorean diplomat Ivonne Baki has announced her candidacy for the position of United Nations Secretary-General, following Antonio Guterres' decision to step down later this year. Nominated by the Pacific nation of Tonga, Baki is the second contender from Ecuador and aims to revitalize the UN amid growing reform pressures.

Baki's nomination was accompanied by a statement from Tonga's U.N. Ambassador Viliami Va'inga Tone, who highlighted her diplomatic skill and integrity. Tone stressed that the UN is at a pivotal transition period requiring experienced, principled leadership. He expressed confidence in Baki's ability to advance multilateralism and the UN's core principles.

The selection process involves multiple informal polls, with Denmark aiming to organize another this week. The current frontrunner, as indicated by a preliminary poll, is Rebeca Grynspan, followed by Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett and Rafael Grossi. The final decision hinges on securing consensus among the five permanent Security Council members.