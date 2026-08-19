Diplomatic Tensions: France Set to Expel Iranian Diplomats

France plans to expel two Iranian diplomats following an incident involving French embassy staff in Tehran. This move comes after Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot protested the detention and intimidation of French diplomats by Iranian security services. Iran accuses the French staff of violating diplomatic protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 01:14 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 01:14 IST
Diplomatic Tensions: France Set to Expel Iranian Diplomats
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France has announced its intention to expel two Iranian diplomats after an incident involving French embassy staff in Iran came to light.

Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot stated that the Iranian security services had detained and intimidated French diplomats in Tehran, prompting this diplomatic response.

Iran claims the French staff violated the Vienna Convention by supporting Iranian civil society, but France has dismissed these accusations as false and fabricated.

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