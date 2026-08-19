Liberia's Third-Country Deportee Agreement with the U.S.

Liberia has agreed to receive up to 1,200 deportees from the U.S. within a year, starting with an initial group of 20. This collaboration falls under third-country deals backed by the U.S. government, with no direct compensation involved, although support to improve migration systems is included.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 02:02 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 02:02 IST
Liberia's Third-Country Deportee Agreement with the U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a newly struck agreement, Liberia will welcome up to 1,200 deportees from the United States over the coming year, a government statement announced on Tuesday.

The initial group of 20 deportees is set to arrive this Thursday. These arrangements are part of broader third-country agreements initiated by the Trump administration.

Though Liberia assures the agreement is not a quid pro quo, support for managing the program and enhancing migration systems is on the table. Liberia draws from its legacy of accepting those fleeing crises, consistent with its historical roots as a shelter for freed slaves from the U.S.

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil: Bolivia's Economy Minister Faces Dismissal

Political Turmoil: Bolivia's Economy Minister Faces Dismissal

Global
2
Iran Dismisses UAE's Missile Allegation

Iran Dismisses UAE's Missile Allegation

Global
3
Breakthroughs and Setbacks: Key Health Developments

Breakthroughs and Setbacks: Key Health Developments

Global
4
Unlocking Antarctic Plant's Secrets: A Step Towards Climate-Resilient Crops

Unlocking Antarctic Plant's Secrets: A Step Towards Climate-Resilient Crops

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Black Box to Accountability: Why Explainable AI Could Make or Break Autonomous Driving

GenAI Could Rewire Global Supply Chains, if Trust, Security and Sustainability Catch Up

Why Regulatory Reform Could Unlock the GCC’s Next Wave of Green Investment

The Pandemic’s False Green Dividend: Mining Emissions Fell Because the Economy Did

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026