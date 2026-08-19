Liberia's Third-Country Deportee Agreement with the U.S.

In a newly struck agreement, Liberia will welcome up to 1,200 deportees from the United States over the coming year, a government statement announced on Tuesday.

The initial group of 20 deportees is set to arrive this Thursday. These arrangements are part of broader third-country agreements initiated by the Trump administration.

Though Liberia assures the agreement is not a quid pro quo, support for managing the program and enhancing migration systems is on the table. Liberia draws from its legacy of accepting those fleeing crises, consistent with its historical roots as a shelter for freed slaves from the U.S.